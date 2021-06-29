anambra-guber:-kalu-harps-on-unity-of-purpose-ahead-of-november-poll

Former Abia State governorship aspirant, Chief Emeka Kalu has harped on the need for a unity of purpose in the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The PDP chieftain urged aggrieved aspirants and members of the party not to abandon the former ruling party but work towards its success and her flag bearer in Anambra, Mr.Valentine Ozigbo.

Recall that the former Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation PLC, (Transcorp), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, was elected the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Anambra State.

It was gathered that Ozigbo polled 62 votes out of the 218 votes cast in the governorship election primary held last Saturday in Awka. He defeated his closest rivals; Dr Obiora Okonkwo who polled 58 votes and Senator Uche Ekwunife who polled 44 votes.

There was also another primary election by a faction of the party led by Chukwudi Umeaba, where Senator Ugochukwu Uba was elected as the candidate.

While speaking through a press statement made available to bioreports on Tuesday, Chief Emeka Kalu, who doubles as the National Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party Coalition (PDPCO), insisted that only renewed unity of purpose coupled with vigorous campaign can convince the electorate that PDP is bent on developing Anambra if elected in November.

He reminded the aggrieved aspirants that abandoning the PDP is evidence of disloyalty and gross anti-party activity that make one lose the trust and confidence one enjoys from the public.

He further called on the party candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, to see this opportunity given him to run for the office as a people-oriented mandate and not his personal cleverness.

Kalu added that the party was working out modalities to ensure the desired change for development in Anambra is achieved through the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

“In party politics, you can’t predict the mind of men because interest is always their focus and today, it is noticeable that some contestants of the ticket had felt being cheated and then arranging their personal belongings to leave the party like an aggrieved woman whose husband had been up mercilessly.

“We are all hereby advised to join hands together to ensure that this great party does not lose the general election,come 6th November, 2021. I strongly advise that all stakeholders must drop their grievances and work together as a united body to support the candidacy of Mr.Valentine Ozigbo who emerged the flag bearer of the party. This unity of purpose will make other parties who are mocking PDP to see the common love and solidarity in us and know that PDP is bound to take the day.

“The flag bearer must see this opportunity given him to run for the office as a people- oriented mandate and not his personal cleverness. Ndi Anambra wants Change for development and that is why we are here today working out modalities to ensure that the Change desired is achieved.

“Aggrieved aspirants abandoning the party is evidence of party disloyalty-gross anti party activity that makes one lose the trust and confidence one enjoys from the public. We must carry out campaign and youth mobilization in a way that convinces the electorate that PDP is bent on developing Anambra and protection of lives and properties.

“I also encourage him to run an inclusive government when elected into office and ensure he leads Anambra state to a great glory of excellence,” he said.

Reacting to the outcome of the primaries, on Monday, Senator Uche Ekwunife, one of the governorship aspirants in the just concluded primaries of the PDP for in Anambra State, has conceded defeat and congratulated Ozigbo on his emergence as the flag bearer of the party.

The federal lawmaker in a statement commended the party leadership led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and those who played a part in the electoral processes culminating in the primary election.

Ekwunife also appreciated all delegates, supporters and stakeholders who participated in the election processes for their commitment and support.

She expressed immense gratitude to her campaign team and the various support groups and individuals within and outside the state, who keyed into his vision to reposition the state towards the path of economic prosperity.

The Anambra Senator however reiterated her unshaken desire to seek ways to address the developmental challenges of the people and ameliorate the sufferings of millions of Anambrarians.

In a related development, the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP in the South East, Ali Odefa has said with the conclusion of the exercise and the election of Ozigbo as the candidate, the party will embark on a fence-mending mission to ensure that all aggrieved members dropped their grievances and support Ozigbo in the November 6 election.

He also said the party will return to the drawing board now and re-strategize for the forthcoming election.

Odefa assured that the party would stop at nothing to win the November 6 election in the state.

He spoke shortly after the announcement of Ozigbo’s victory at the primary election of the party in Awka, Anambra state.

bioreports gathered that the just concluded primaries conducted by the PDP in Anambra State ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial produced two candidates Mr. Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Ugochukwu Uba following lingering factional crisis in the state chapter of the party.