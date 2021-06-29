Home NEWS Anambra guber: Gov Yahaya heads APC primary election appeal committee
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Gombe Governor, Muhammad Yahaya as chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committee in Anambra State.

The team will be inaugurated on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The members are Julius Ucha, Maryam Mamu Salifu, Bukar Ali Dalori. Ijeoma Arodiogbu is the secretary.

The panel will hear complaints from the conduct of the primary in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines.

Andy Uba emerged the winner of the election that was held last Saturday. Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun chaired the committee.

On Monday, Uba appealed to other contestants to support him to win the November 6 poll.

About ten of them reject the outcome of the primary, insisting there was no level playing field. They want a fresh exercise.

The APC aspirants include Chidozie Nwankwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, George Moghalu.

Others are Azuka Okwuosa, Ben Etiaba, Paul Orajiaka, Geoffrey Onyejegbu and Maxwell Okoye.

