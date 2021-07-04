anambra-govt-vows-to-flush-revenue-thieves

The Anambra State government has reiterated its readiness to flush out revenue thieves in the state.

The Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Dr. David Nzekwu said the agency would prosecute persons impersonating the state government in tax enforcement across the state.

He frowned at the activities of the impersonators, saying that they cost the government millions of naira every month.

“We frown at the illegal activities of some miscreants who pose as government officials in some strategic places in the state to defraud innocent citizens of their hard-earned money.

“We warn that anyone caught in the act henceforth, will not go unpunished. The agency’s enforcement team will now be moving around the state to arrest persons indulging in such criminal acts.

“It is the obligation of the state Internal Revenue Service to enforce Anambra state taxation laws. Only authorized officials of the Internal Revenue Service are allowed to enforce taxation in the state.

“We are warning defaulters to stop as we will arrest and prosecute them if they continue.”

He stated all payments should be made directly to the state’s purse, saying that people can verify the authenticity of their letter of authorization by scanning it with QR scanner.