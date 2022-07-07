anambra-governor,-charles-soludo-reveals-why-pastor-odumeje’s-church-was-demolished

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has spoken on the demolition of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, owned by controversial clergyman, Prophet Odumeje.

It was earlier reported that Odumeje’s church located in Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, was demolished by Operatives of the Anambra State Government (ANSG) task force on Thursday, July 7, and a video capturing the moment the building was taken down was shared online.

Governor Soludo has now confirmed the demolition in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

It was stated that the church and other buildings were demolished because they were built on Fegge waterways.

The building owners were said to have been directed to remove the illegal structures since April 2022, but failed to comply hence the demotion.

The press release with the title: Anambra State Government begins demolition of illegal structures in Fegge, reads;

“Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences

The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures.”