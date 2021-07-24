The immediate past vice-president of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Sam Sumana, has been confirmed as one of the dignitaries that would attend the campaign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate, Chukwuma Umeoji, next month.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, stated this in a statement on Saturday titled, ” Umeoji Campaign Launch : Former vice president of Sierra Leone to lead African leaders to the event.”

The statement explained further that Sumana, who is also warming up to contest the next presidential election in Sierra Leone, would lead some high level lawmakers from three African countries to the occasion.

Umeoji and Prof.Lilian Orogbu, were officially recognised as candidate and deputy candidate of APGA in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election in November.

Chukwunyere said, “The former Sierra Leonian vice president will lead chieftain of the country’s Parliament, and other top members of his party to grace the occasion in solidarity with a man he knows have the international and national capacity to connect Anambra to the world if elected.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission over its handling of the candidature of political parties participating in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The group noted that the INEC displayed the capacity to conduct free and fair election in the state, based on its respect for the rule of law.

The group’s statement signed by its Coordinator, on Saturday is titled, “Emergence of Umeoji: Ethnic youth leaders say INEC has displayed capacity to conduct free, fair elections for refusing to remove Umeoji name despite pressure.”

The council, according to Chiamaka



is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

Chiamaka said the ethnic groups are delighted with the way the commission applied the rule of law in resolving who would be the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The statement read in part, “We note that this decision was based on two court judgments that recognised Jude Okeke as the authentic national chairman of the party as against Victor Oye.

“That the commission decided to obey court judgment and uphold the rule of law is an indication that INEC will respect the will of the people and allow their votes to count in subsequent elections.

“We therefore urge the electoral body to keep this up and continue to conduct his activities within the ambit of the law.”