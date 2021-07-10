anambra-election:-ypp-faults-gubernatorial-primaries,-asks-court-to-nullify-apc,-pdp

Crisis trailing the governorship primaries that produced the gubernatorial candidates of the APC and PDP has taken a dramatic turn

The Young People’s Party has filed a suit before a Federal High Court to challenge the parties governorship primaries

YPP kicked against the process, asking the court to determine if the purported primary conducted by the parties are valid

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Anambra state – Ahead of the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra state, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has faulted the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that the party’s counsel, D.C DeNwigwe, SAN filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Awka challenging the process.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has faulted the governorship primaries of the PDP and APC.

Photo credit: YOUNG PROGRESSIVE PARTY (YPP)

Source: Facebook

The YPP is asking the court to determine the validity of the governorship primaries conducted by the country’s two main political parties in the state.

In the suit, the party also urged the Federal High Court to interpret regulations and guidelines for the conduct of primaries provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Nation added.

. gathered that both Senator Andy Uba and Valentine Ozigbo emerged as the governorship candidates of the APC and PDP respectively, while YPP’s flagbearer is Senator Ifeanyi Uba.

Anambra 2021: INEC speaks on alleged disqualification of APC primary

Earlier, INEC dismissed reports claiming the APC governorship primary in Anambra state was disqualified or cancelled.

The media aide to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, discredited the reports, adding that the electoral body has not issued any official statement saying that any political party has been disqualified.

Oyekanmi also explained that when INEC officers are deployed to monitor primaries of political parties, they are expected to write a report but such a report is not for public consumption.

Hopes dashed as court rules against PDP governorship candidate

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty in PDP after a high court barred the factional candidate of the party, Valentine Ozigbo, from parading himself as the candidate for the governorship election.

The court sitting in Awka, the state capital, gave the order pending the determination of a suit before it.

The order issued by Justice Obiora Nwabunike was in respect to the suit with the number, A/230/2021, filed by Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

Source: .