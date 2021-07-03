anambra-election:-aspirant-to-drag-party-to-okija-shrine-over-alleged-fake-nomination-form

The Anambra state chapter of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) is currently enmeshed in a major controversy

A governorship aspirant of the party says he has been defrauded by the NRM in his quest to be a governor

An official of the party mentioned in the alleged fraud, however, denied the claims of the aggrieved aspirant

Awka – A governorship aspirant, Dr. Mathias Ichoku, has threatened to sue a political party, known as National Rescue Movement (NRM) and its leadership before the deadly Okija shrine.

According to Ichoku, the party sold a fake guber interest/nomination form to him as a sole candidate, in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Candidates in the forthcoming Anambra governorship are seeking to succeed Governor Willie Obiano.

Aspirant narrates his ordeal

Ichoku said he travelled to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to purchase the interest /nomination forms for Anambra guber polls were sold for N200,000 and N250,000 each.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying after buying the forms:

“I was told by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Nze Nwama Unachukwu, that I was not qualified to contest the primary election because the original guber form for the party was sold at the rate of N300,000 and NN50,000 naira respectively and that my membership in the party has not matured for the number one seat in Anambra Government House.”

Money went down the drain

He said ever since the electoral process started, he has spent over N1million for the process.

He added:

“I am calling on the NRM to fulfill their promise by making me the governorship candidate or return my money, else, I will have no option than to sue the party to a court or Okija shrine.”

But in his swift defence, Barrister Obidike, denied all the allegations, saying it was the decision of the National Executive Council of the party to disqualify Ichoku over his desperation to emerge as the party’s candidate by all means.

Meanwhile, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has made his choice of running mate ahead of the Anambra governorship election.

Soludo chose Onyekachukwu Ibezim who happens to be the younger brother of Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the head of Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church.

Ibezim is the current special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous medicine and herbal practice.

In a related development, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra says it has endorsed the election of Senator Andy Uba as the duly elected candidate of the party.

This was made known by SWC chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike.

He said since no situation was perfect, the APC could not afford to accommodate any form of internal wranglings that will eventually cost the party at the guber polls.

