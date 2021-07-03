Anambra: APGA’s Soludo Picks Ibezim As Running Mate – Naija News

Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has picked Dr. Onyekachuk­wu Ibezim as his running mate for the Anambra Governorship election.

. News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 gov­ernorship election in the state.

Soludo had scored 740 votes to defeat three other aspirants namely Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Sir Damian Okolo, and Thankgod Ibe in the APGA Guber primary.

Deacon Samson Olaleye, who led a team from the APGA headquarters had declared Soludo winner and handed him the certificate of return.

In his acceptance speech after the primary, Soludo declared that he was humbled by the decision of the party members to make him their governorship candidate.

The former CBN governor have now picked Ibezim, who is a medical doctor by profession as his running mate.

Ibezim hails from Mbauk­wu in Awka South Local Gov­ernment Area of Anambra.

He currently serves as Gov­ernor Willie Obiano’s Special Adviser on Indigenous Medi­cine and Herbal Practice.

He also doubles as the Man­aging Director of Anambra Oxygen Plant as well as the Executive Director of Anam­bra State Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS (ANSACA),

Ibezim enjoys support from the APGA leadership and fol­lowership from a vast majori­ty of Ndi Anambra, especially the youths