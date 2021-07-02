Anambra APC Governorship Primaries Not Cancelled – INEC

The governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State have not been canceled.

This was revealed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rotimi Oyekanmi.

A section of the media have earlier reported the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in the State.

Describing the news, Oyekanmi said, “it is a mere ruse, when we issue a statement you know the source, Festus Okoye signs our official statement, have we issued an official statement saying that any political party has been disqualified?”

He further explained that, “all these rookie journalists seeking attention, how can you just pick up a paper and you didn’t see INEC logo on it, that thing should have been concerted by someone and claiming that it is from INEC.

“Another thing you should know, is that if we send people to monitor primaries of political parties, they are expected to write a report but that report is not for public consumption, it is supposed to be an internal report and even anyone is found acting on that report, he should be arrested because he stole the report.”