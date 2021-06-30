anambra-apc-congratulates-andy-uba-on-emergence-as-governorship-candidate

The victory of Senator Andy Uba at the just concluded APC primary in Anambra has been endorsed by SWC

Also, the SWC said it is necessary for the party not to be divided against itself in the forthcoming election

Meanwhile, the leaders called on all aggrieved members to postpone their ambition and work for the common good of the party

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC Anambra state endorsed the election of Senator Andy Uba as the duly elected candidate of the APC.

This was made known in a visit to the Senator at his campaign office today, the SWC led by its Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike said that since no situation was perfect, the party could not afford to accommodate any form of internal wranglings that will eventually cost the party at the guber polls.

Anambra APC has congratulated Andy Uba on emergence as governorship candidate. Photo: Andy Uba

Source: Facebook

The delegation which was received by the Director General of the Andy Uba Campaign Organization, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma and other members of the Campaign Council.

Addressing press people and supporters present, the State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike stated that the election had come and gone and that a winner had emerged thus warranting that all the aspirants join hands with the party and the winner to win the guber polls.

He said” As Party Chairman, i am a keen stakeholder in this process, likewise other officers of the the SWC, we cannot given the circumstances available deny ourselves the opportunity of fielding a candidate and winning the guber elections.

This has informed our decision to unanimously endorse Senator Andy Uba as our candidate for the November 6 polls, this decision is in tandem with the prevailing reality, APC must present a candidate at the polls otherwise we have no reason for existing as a political party.

We also urge the other aspirants to consider the fact that a divided house cannot stand, the challenges before us are enormous and anything short of a unified front will cost us the election.”

Responding, Senator Uba thanked the SWC for their decision, which he said was the best thing for the party, he said that he would continue to hold the party in high esteem and use it as one of the vehicles to reconcile with other aspirants who were reportedly aggrieved.

Recall that . had reported that Uba revealed how he will carry out his campaign if given the party’s ticket.

Uba said his 2007 campaign will be a child’s play if his party gives him the governorship ticket for the next guber poll. . gathers that the APC chieftain said his campaign in all the 326 wards and 21 local government areas in Anambra gave him overwhelming victory during the 2007 election.

He claimed that his campaign record at the time has not been equaled by any governorship candidate in the southeast state to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In another report, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has expressed confidence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cruising to a massive victory in the Anambra guber election.

Addressing PDP leaders in the southeast on Monday, February 8, in Enugu, to reconcile Anambra stakeholders, Governor Wike said winning the governorship election is crucial for the PDP household.

He said all stakeholders must unite and work together in order to avoid a scene which played out in the Ondo election in which the APC won.

Source: . Newspaper