Home News Africa Anambra 2021: ZLP substitutes candidate with Okonkwo – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

Anambra 2021: ZLP substitutes candidate with Okonkwo – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
anambra-2021:-zlp-substitutes-candidate-with-okonkwo-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has replaced its governorship candidate for the November 6 election in Anambra State with Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

The substitution was completed at the weekend with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okonkwo resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last Friday.

With the development, Okonkwo’s name would be on the ballot as candidate of (ZLP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State.

Two candidates emerged from the parallel primaries of the PDP.

They are Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Ugochukwu Uba respectively

Okonkwo had also submitted Dame Jessie Balonwu, a former member of the House of Representatives and former Commissioner for Education in Anambra State as his running mate to INEC.

Balonwu, who is from Onitsha in Anambra North Senatorial District, served as Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) between 2005 and 2007.

She is the wife of the late Chief PO Balonwu, SAN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawyers fear assasination plot against Igboho, pursue asylum...

One dies as two TASUED students reportedly drink...

Southern Group Attacks CNG Over Comment On Afenifere...

Buhari determined to close national unemployment gap –...

Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB...

Adamawa youth leader jailed for insulting Buhari, Boss...

‘Oduduwa Republic’: Yoruba group petitions UN against Ilana...

IGP appoints Tunji Disu to replace DCP Abba...

How Teenage Boy Led Policemen To Imo Hotel...

EXTRA: How UNICAL student fled after seeing friend’s...

Leave a Reply