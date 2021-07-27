anambra-2021:-zlp-denies-financial-deals-with-individuals-over-candidates

The Zenith Labour Party has refuted a claim alleging that the party has reached financial deals concerning the party’s Anambra guber candidate

Comrade Yahaya Makama the party’s national secretary in reaction on Monday, July 26, described the allegations as false

Makama clearly stated that ZLP has not reached any agreement, neither has the national chairman received any payment

Abuja – Ahead of the November 6, Anambra state governorship election, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has denied reaching financial agreements with individuals in connection to the party’s candidate for the guber poll.

A statement by ZLP national secretary, Comrade Yahaya Makama on Monday, July 26, in Abuja stated that the party never received any payment from anyone as being falsely suggested, The Nation reports.

Photo credit: ZENITH LABOUR PARTY

Source: Facebook

News had filtered in earlier that the national chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, reached an agreement with an unnamed candidate after allegedly receiving a certain amount of money as payment.

ZLP says the news is fake

Makama described the allegation report as false, misleading, and mischievous. The party claimed the mischievous publication is the handiwork of desperate politicians in a particular party over the emerging coalition.

The ZLP national secretary, according to The Independent, confirmed coalition talks with stakeholders from three major political parties as well as no fewer than seven other minority parties.

He explained that the party had entered into high-level discussions to use the party as a platform for a formidable cross-party coalition ahead of the election.

Source: .