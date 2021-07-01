Home News Africa Anambra 2021: Soludo picks Running Mate
Anambra 2021: Soludo picks Running Mate

anambra-2021:-soludo-picks-running-mate

The Flagbearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra Professor Charles Soludo has picked Dr Onyeka Ibezim, as his running mate.

It was gathered that Dr Onyeka Ibezim is a Medical Doctor by training and hold multiple positions in the Anambra State Government. He is the Managing Director, Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant, Chairman Anambra State Action Committee on HIV/AIDS and Special Adviser to the Governor on Traditional Medicine.

He is the younger brother of  Alexander Ibezim who doubles as the Archbishop Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka diocese of the Anglican Communion.

