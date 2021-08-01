Anambra 2021: Jonathan’s former aide will win, says ADC National Chairman – The Nation Newspaper

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, has been tipped to win the Anambra State November 6 governorship election.

The prediction came yesterday in Awka, from the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Chief Raphs Okey Nwosu.

The reason, according to Nwosu, who spoke with The Nation, was because the three major political parties in the state had disappointed the people.

He said the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP, were no longer rated in Anambra, adding that the people were now rooting for a new platform.

He maintained that Nwankpo, who dumped APGA for ADC, would succeed Governor Willie Obiano after the November 6 election in the state.

Nwosu, said the electorate had realised that ADC was the ‘third force ‘ in Nigeria’s political circle, describing the candidate as solution provider for Ndi Anambra.

Nwosu, said ADC became the third force in Nigeria because it had produced 15 House of Assembly lawmakers especially in the West and seven House of Representatives members in the country

“We have 15 House of Assembly members across the West. We also have five Reps members, but two of them have decamped to APC because they soiled their hands. But the Anambra election will redefine this.

“If it were a place where things work, the three parties namely APGA, APC and PDP will not participate in the November 6 election and if we don’t correct it now, the country is doomed politically,” Nwosu said

Furthermore, he said the parties had dishonoured the judiciary, the way, according to him; they had dishonoured the country’s politics. “We are having judicial rascality in Anambra State.”

Nwosu disclosed that Akachukwu Nwankpo was presented to the party by some major players in Anambra politics.

“We saw ADC DNA in him when he was screened. He is being re- schooled entirely to fit into ADC DNA completely because he has PDP and APGA infections in him right now. By the grace of God, he will be the next governor of Anambra State come November 6th, “Nwosu said.