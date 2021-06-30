anambra-2021:-ex-apga-aspirant-emerges-as-governorship-candidate-for-another-political-party

Ahead of the Anambra state guber election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) now has a governorship candidate

ADC made Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, its flagbearer to contest for the seat of power in the state with candidates from other parties

The former APGA governorship aspirant expressed delight at his victory after the primary election on Wednesday, June 30

Anambra state – The battle to elect the next Anambra state governor, has become tougher as Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Daily Trust reports that Nwankpo was declared the party’s flagbearer for the November 6 election on Wednesday, June 30, after affirmation votes supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and national officers of the party in Awka.

Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo has been declared the candidate of the ADC ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra.

The ADC candidate who had earlier contested on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was among the aspirants disqualified.

Chief Anayo Arinze, the chairman of the ADC Anambra state committee on the governorship primary election, said a total of 7,351 delegates were accredited for the election.

He went on to note that since they had only one candidate, they have decided to go by affirmative votes.

Nwankpo alleged that though some people did not want his name to appear on the ballot paper God has given him the opportunity.

Winner emerges in APGA governorship primary election

Earlier, Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has won the Anambra governorship primary election of APGA.

Soludo secured 740 votes to defeat Ezenwankwo Christopher who polled 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe who had 4 votes, and Okolo Chibuzor who got seven votes.

With his victory at the primary, Soludo will represent APGA in the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

Ifeanyi Ubah emerges candidate from powerful party

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly has been declared the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra, Ubah was on Thursday, June 17, cleared by the YPP national leadership in Abuja.

