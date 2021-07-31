The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In his resignation letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, which was made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra State on Friday, Okonkwo said he had notified his ward chairman in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the development.

Okonkwo, on June 26, contested the PDP governorship primary election in the state, where he came second with 58 votes against the winner of the poll, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 62 votes.

In his letter of resignation, he listed reasons for quitting the PDP as including a litany of unresolved court cases in the party and lack of internal democracy.

Though he had not announced the party on whose platform he would contest the November 6 election in the state, his supporters, three days ago, asked him to join any of the registered political parties to actualise his dream of governing the state.

The letter read in part, “I am writing to formally notify you of my resignation from the PDP with immediate effect. My resignation letter has been long submitted to the PDP Ward Chairman Ogidi 2 in full compliance with the party constitution.

“My decision to resign was occasioned by a general lack of party discipline, fairness and due process in the conduct of party affairs.’’

“Apparent manipulation in the conduct of the party’s last governorship primaries in Anambra State; a never-ending plethora of court cases tearing the party apart, which the national leadership apparently is incapable of addressing, such that the party runs the risk of not presenting a candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

“Unlawful dissolution of the structures of the party in Anambra State from wards, local governments to the state level by the National Working Committee, in clear violation of the party’s constitution and in disobedience to interlocutory order of FCT court issued on 25th of June, 2021.

“Given my enormous contributions to the growth of the party in Nigeria in general and Anambra State in particular, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter.

“However, it is a necessary move to afford me the chance to further contribute to the development of our dear Anambra State through public service. Kindly accept my utmost regards.”

