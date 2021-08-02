analyst-shares-‘mind-boggling’-data-about-the-unvaccinated

JUST WATCHED
‘It’s mindboggling, it’s crazy’: What the data says about the unvaccinated and Covid-19
CNN’s Harry Enten looks at the data around the Covid-19 vaccine that shows that you have a 25 times greater chance of dying from Covid-19 if you are unvaccinated and that those who are vaccinated have more than a 99% chance of surviving a infection.
Source: CNN
