analysis:-mental-health-is-front-and-center-in-news-stories-from-tokyo-to-washington

The common thread between all of Tuesday’s top stories was mental health. It was front and center in Simone Biles’ shocking decision to withdraw from her team’s Olympic competition. It was highlighted by the police officers who testified about lingering wounds from the January 6 attack. And it was invoked by CDC director Rochelle Walensky as she reignited the so-called “mask wars.”

“This weighs heavily on me,” Walensky said as she rolled out revised recommendations for masking. “I know that at 18 months through this pandemic, not only are people tired, they’re frustrated,” she said. “We have mental health challenges in this country.” We sure do…

‘Mental health is health, period’

This is tricky terrain for the news media just as it is for the individuals involved. There are stigmas associated with mental health talk. But we’re seeing that change, day by day, story by story. On Monday for instance, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern about a rash of recent suicides among troops and said “mental health is health, period. And we have to approach it with the same energy that we apply to other — any other health issue, with compassion and professionalism and resources. And so if you’re hurting, there are resources available.”