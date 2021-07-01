An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership is a third off at Amazon – VG247

By Jessica Reyes



It’s no secret that Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass initiative, especially with the slate of upcoming titles announced for Game Pass at E3. If you’ve ever wanted to dive into this extensive library of games, now might be the time with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate nearly a third off for a 3-month membership at Amazon.

You can currently snag this steal for $29.99, which is about a 30% discount on the original price. In fact, the Xbox Game Pass subscription for either PC or console costs the same price for the same amount of time. Xbox fans should especially consider this deal if they’re already paying $10 a month for the standard subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically costs $14.99 per month.

The Amazon deal only applies to the 3-month subscription. Unfortunately, if you click the 1-month option, the regular $14.99 per month stands. Players can take advantage of the $1 for the first month deal if they sign up from the Xbox website, though.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers its gaming libraries across PC and Xbox devices, Xbox Live Gold service, cloud gaming, and exclusive deals not available to standard subscribers. If you’ve ever wanted to try the upgraded subscription’s perks, now would be the time to do it. Players can partake in gaming favorites like Grand Theft Auto 5, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5 with this generously packaged deal.

Xbox Game Pass also offers access to certain upcoming titles on the first day of release like The Ascent, Psychonauts 2, and Halo Infinite. Its growing catalog already has over 200 games across PC and console subscriptions, and it’s constantly changing. Monster Hunter World leaves today, but something better could be over the horizon. You can check the full library of Xbox Game Pass games for yourself.

