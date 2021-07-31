An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination – The Irish Times

An Ugly Truth, the devastating profile of Facebook by bioreports writers Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, will not be this summer’s comfort read, but it may well be its most compelling.

Subtitled Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, this engagingly eviscerating page-turner is as much about the struggle for superiority inside as outside the “unstoppable profit-making machine” – and none of it is pretty. Especially the sad truth and constant subtext that we all, whether we be Facebook users or not, bear the brunt of founder, chair and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s ruthless pursuit of globe-spanning control.