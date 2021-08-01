Home SPORTS An Olympic medalist admitted on live TV that she was ‘sh—— herself’ while swimming her relay leg
An Olympic medalist admitted on live TV that she was ‘sh—— herself’ while swimming her relay leg

Sydney Pickrem.

Sydney Pickrem. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

  • Swimmer Sydney Pickrem won bronze for Team Canada in Sunday’s 4×100 meter medley relay.

  • After swimming a 1:07.17 100-meter breaststroke, the 23-year-old was candid in her TV interview.

  • Pickrem said “I was absolutely sh—— myself” during the swim en route to a spot on the podium.

Sydney Pickrem may have swum for a spot on the podium in Sunday’s 4×100 meter medley relay, but that doesn’t mean she was calm, cool, and collected while doing so.

The 23-year-old Canadian admitted that she was freaking out in a hilarious post-swim interview with CBC.

“I was absolutely sh—— myself,” Pickrem said on live television. “I’m not gonna try and sugar coat it.”

Her teammates immediately cracked up at her candor.

Still, you might not have known Pickrem was anything less than composed throughout the swim based on her team’s performance. She pulled out a 1:07.17 time in the second leg of the relay – the breaststroke – before her teammates finished the race and secured some hardware for the group.

With the third-place finish in the relay, Pickrem earned the first Olympic medal of her swimming career.

Read the original article on Insider

