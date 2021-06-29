an-nhra-weekend-to-remember-for-beverly

Jun. 29—NORWALK — A weekend that will never be forgotten.

But more important to Keegan Beverly, the reason behind a memorable few days at Summit Motorsports Park will continue to be at the forefront.

Beverly, a 12-year-old Willard native who attends the Plymouth-Shiloh Middle School, participated in a junior dragster exhibition and was recognized as an honorary crew member of Kalitta Motorsports at the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk.

Earlier this year, Beverly, an avid junior dragster driver who runs his car weekly at the Norwalk dragstrip, saw an announcement about the partnership with the non-profit organization, “A Kid Again.”

Wanting to get involved on his own, Beverly redesigned his junior dragster to support the charity, and Kalitta Motorsports teamed up with Beverly and Chase Kulik, a 15-year old who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, as a guest of A Kid Again.

A national nonprofit organization fostering hope, happiness and healing for children facing life-threatening conditions and their families, A Kid Again has served more than 55,000 families across Ohio, Indiana, Central Carolinas, Philadelphia and nationwide since its inception.

The organization’s mission is to foster hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families by providing them with consistent, year-round therapeutic activities that create meaningful shared experiences and joy-filled memories.

A racer for three seasons in the NHRA and IHRA ranks, Beverly runs his car at the Summit Super Series in Norwalk. In March, Beverly reached out to A Kid Again officials and inquired about partnering with the organization to raise money and awareness.

On April 7, the drivers and GM of Kalitta Motorsports, Chad Head, surprised Beverly on a Zoom call with the invitation to be a guest of the team at the Summit Nationals.

“My goal this year when I first contacted A Kid Again was to join efforts in join an organization and help them raise awareness to help raise money,” Beverly said on Sunday. “When I found A Kid Again, I knew it was because I could help kids and that’s what I want to do. I want every kid, no matter what challenges they may face, to get to be a kid again. I’m trying to raise as much money so the kids and the families can feel hope, happiness and healing.”

Kalitta Motorsports is located just a couple hours Northwest in Ypsilanti, Mich. The team features Top Fuel drivers Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta, and Funny Car driver J.R. Todd.

The Kalitta team hosted Kulik and his family with a tour of the pit area, a driver meet-and-greet, and the opportunity to stand on the starting line during Beverly’s junior dragster exhibition runs prior to Saturday’s pro qualifying session.”Having Chase and his family enjoy a day at the races with Kalitta Motorsports exemplifies what we’re all about at A Kid Again,” said Oyauma Garrison, President and CEO of A Kid Again. “I’m so excited Chase and his family got to enjoy a day at the races.”

Head said the team was all in on celebrating both Kulik and Beverly at their ‘hometown race’ on the NHRA tour.

“We have enjoyed sharing the NHRA experience with A Kid Again families, and we especially wanted to thank Keegan for stepping up to help us promote this great non-profit,” Head said.

Like Kulik, Beverly also got to meet the Kalitta drivers, as Langdon allowed him to sit in his car in the pit area. He was allow allowed to ride in the two vehicles to the lanes, and then down to the top of the track to grab the drivers and their cars after making a pass.

“Very thankful to the entire Kalitta Racing team and family,” Beverly said. “When I say the entire team, I really mean the entire team because it felt like I was truly part of their team.”

On top of all his experiences, Beverly was given two big surprises on Sunday during the final elimination rounds of the event.

Head allowed Beverly to go to the Simpson Racing Equipment stand and pick out new driving and safety equipment.

“That was mind blowing to be,” Beverly said. “That is like a basketball player breaking out new shoes on game days. I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Later Sunday, Beverly got to meet Connie Kalitta, Doug’s uncle and one of the legendary figures in U.S. motorsports history.

The CEO of Kalitta Motorsports, Connie was the first driver to eclipse 200 mph in an NHRA-sanctioned event, and was a 10-time NHRA national event winner. He’s also in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

“He’s a legend in drag racing,” Beverly said. “If it wasn’t for people like him, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. Like I said before, I can’t thank Kalitta and all their sponsors enough for letting me experience a feeling like no other.”

Beverly said it was the best weekend of his young life.

“I really want to thank everyone at the NHRA for providing me the best sport to chase my dream, and the sponsors of Kalitta Motorsports, because if it wasn’t for these great people that help fund these awesome teams, kids like me can’t dream of one day driving one of these cars,” Beverly said. “They are the ones that keep the sport alive.”

Beverly was also appreciative to the Summit track owners, the Bader family, for allowing him to drive his junior dragster at the track on a weekly basis and chase his dream of one day becoming a professional driver.

“I can’t do any of this without the help of my dad (Adam), who stands behind everything I do and encourages me to be the best I can be,” Beverly said. “And lastly the Collins family, Logan, Danielle, and Aubrey. They are my second family and have been there for me and stand with me while I grow up at the track.”

For more information on the organization and Beverly’s goals and career, visit my.akidagain.org/Keegan or his Facebook page, Keegan Beverly Racing.