An iPhone 5s Won A Photography Award In 2021 – Ubergizmo

The iPhone 5s was launched in 2013, which means that it is now 8 years old. Apple has come a long way since the iPhone 5s in terms of hardware performance, display technology, and of course, camera technology. Back then single-lens cameras were the norm, but these days, having 3-4 cameras on the back of a phone is par for the course.

That being said, it seems that maybe hardware doesn’t matter as much because an iPhone 5s actually won a photography award. This is according to the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) which is held every year, and one of the photos that won an award was taken by the 2013 iPhone 5s.

What’s interesting is that out of the 54 winning photos, only seven of those photos were actually taken by an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning that 47 of the other photos were taken by older iPhones. This includes devices like the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 7, just to name a few.

That being said, the results shouldn’t be too shocking. As we’ve expounded before, a good photo is more than just megapixels. It’s about composition and creating a unique and interesting story, so while having a camera that’s smarter and can shoot sharper images is obviously great, maybe you could also start thinking about composition as well.

