an-interesting-xavien-howard,-browns-trade-proposition

As a team looking to compete for the Super Bowl, the Cleveland Browns will now often be connected to disgruntled or available players. Comes with the territory of a team that could be looking to make as many moves as possible to secure the place at the top of the NFL food chain.

One player who is known to be disgruntled (uncertain about whether he is actually available via trade) is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard has been a very good player for the Dolphins since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Last year, Howard led the league with both 10 interceptions and 20 passes deflected. Howard also signed a big contract two seasons ago and is unlikely to get a new contract from the Dolphins:

Brent Sobelski of Bleacher Report, who covered the Browns for years, took a look at some interesting trades from teams with Super Bowl hopes including Cleveland:

As much as the Browns added, the cornerback spot opposite Denzel Ward isn’t settled. Yes, Newsome should eventually take over the role, but he doesn’t need to be rushed. Williams, meanwhile, is coming back from nerve damage in his right shoulder. Howard would immediately step into the starting lineup as Ward’s bookend and give the Browns the league’s best pair of man-cover corners.

Sobleski noted that a trade is unlikely but that Howard would create an amazing foursome along with Ward, Troy Hill and Greg Newsome II. That led to this trade proposition:

Trade Package: The Browns trade 2022 second- and fourth-round draft picks and cornerback Greedy Williams to the Dolphins for Howard.

The trade itself is a quality trade for both sides. The Browns send out an oft-injured player with upside along with two draft picks but keep their first-rounder next year. Pairing Howard and Ward, along with Hill and Newsome and the team’s safeties would be elite.

The problem for the Browns is not the trade cost, even if just a little steep. Instead, the new contract that Howard would like along with Cleveland’s need to extend a slew of starters would make this a non-starter, most likely.

Howard is one of the best corners in the league and could get dealt this offseason but it seems unlikely the Browns would be his destination. However, with Andrew Berry’s aggressive streak, never say never.