Amy Jackson deletes pictures of fiancé George Panayiotou from Instagram, sparks breakup rumours – Hindustan Times

Actor Amy Jackson has sparked rumours of relationship troubles after she deleted social media images of, and with, fiancé George Panayiotou, including a post announcing the birth of their baby, and another on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child — baby boy Andreas — in the same year. Now, multiple outlets are reporting that she has deleted pictures of George from Instagram. However, a picture of them at the BAFTA awards still exists.

The removal of George’s images caught the attention of Amy’s fans. “Did Amy and George break up, I never see any pics of him,” one person commented.

Amy got engaged to George Panayiotou in May 2019 Zambia and later celebrated it with a lavish party in the UK. “He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. It was beautiful,” the actor said in an interview.

The couple broke the news of her pregnancy in March. Amy shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Also read: Amy Jackson is certain that partner George Panayiotou will make an ‘amazing daddy’, shares cute pic from pregnancy checkup

Amy made her debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and went on to feature in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. She was seen in Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.