amravati-killing-an-act-of-terror,-says-nia

MUMBAI: Describing the killing of

Amravati

chemist

Umesh Kolhe

as an act of terror, the

NIA

on Thursday sought custody of the seven accused arrested so far, including the alleged mastermind.

Referring to the beheading of an Udaipur tailor, it told the special court that a similar incident had taken place and it was about terrorising people. Special judge

A K Lahoti

remanded the accused to NIA custody till July 15. The NIA had sought 15 days’ custody.

The special public prosecutor for the NIA said incriminating documents have been recovered and an eighth accused was absconding. He stressed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy, and it was not a case of personal enmity. Advocates for the accused opposed the sections relating to terror acts and said no terror gang or organisation had been named.

