amravati-cops-start-suo-motu-probe-into-threats-to-people-for-posts-supporting-nupur-sharma

NAGPUR: Even as the

NIA

formally took over the investigation into the Umesh

Kolhe

murder case on Tuesday on the orders of home minister Amit Shah, Amravati police started three fresh probe into the threat calls made to various people for posts supporting expelled BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

and her remarks on the Prophet. One doctor and two mobile shop owners who had received threats are now under police protection.

The NIA carried out a search of the houses of the accused and of the crime scene. Kolhe’s brother was called by the NIA to the police station to have his statement recorded.

Amravati police have already started questioning some of those suspected to have made the calls, or instigated other members of the community to make them, even before Kolhe’s murder on June 21.

Police have claimed three people received threat calls. Two of them had to placate the other community with apology clips. These threats and forced apologies were never reported to the police. Police have now approached the three asking them to lodge complaints against the threats. Though one of the two mobile shop owners agreed to lodge a complaint, he later developed cold feet .

Commissioner of police Arti Singh said police would conduct suo motu probe into various aspects of the threat calls, for which necessary permission from the court was procured. “We are trying to ascertain the real motive behind the calls,” she said. She appealed to the masses to report or share with police any threats or objectionable posts.

The cops are trying to ascertain whether the callers and the mastermind behind the Kolhe murder, Irfan Khan, belonged to any common platform, or were part of different groups engaged in targeting supporters of Nupur Sharma.

