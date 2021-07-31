Home NEWS Amotekun kills two suspected kidnappers in Oyo
Amotekun kills two suspected kidnappers in Oyo

No fewer than two suspected kidnappers have been killed in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

bioreports gathered on Saturday that the two suspects were killed during a failed kidnap attempt by the kidnappers who stormed Iwere-Ile town on Friday.

Sources told bioreports that the kidnappers stormed the community around 3.pm on Friday and made an attempt to kidnap some of the residents.

It was gathered that immediately Amotekun operatives got to the scene at about 3:30 p.m, they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, killing two.

Three other members of the kidnap syndicate escaped with bullet wounds, bioreports gathered.

Amotekun Commandant, Olayinka Olayanju confirmed the incident to bioreports on Saturday.

Olayanju revealed that weapons were recovered from the suspected kidnappers, adding that they have been deposited with the police.

Olayanju who spoke further maintained that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters.

“That’s what happened.

“Weapons recovered from the kidnappers have been deposited with police.

“The operation was conducted with local vigilantes and hunters,” he said.

