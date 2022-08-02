Home NEWS Amotekun Apprehend Truck Load Of Fulani In Ibadan
NEWSNews Africa

Amotekun Apprehend Truck Load Of Fulani In Ibadan

by News
1 views
amotekun-apprehend-truck-load-of-fulani-in-ibadan

The Operatives of the South West Security Network codednamed Amotekun Corps in Oyo State has apprehended truck carrying more than 140 fulani travelers in Ibadan. According to report, the travelers who were detained near the Bodija-UI axis were en route from Ogere town in Zamfara state to Ogere state. It was gathered that when they…”

Fatai Olamide

August 2, 2022 7:52 pm

The Operatives of the South West Security Network codednamed Amotekun Corps in Oyo State has apprehended truck carrying more than 140 fulani travelers in Ibadan.

According to report, the travelers who were detained near the Bodija-UI axis were en route from Ogere town in Zamfara state to Ogere state.

It was gathered that when they saw the Amotekun personnel, several of the travelers leaped from the truck and fled.

The Amotekun Corps, working with other security authorities, is currently searching the truck that was intercepted to determine its purpose.

Details shortly……

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Judiciary Workers Begin Sit-At-home Over Delay Salary In...

Transfer: Dennis coy on Watford future

EPL: He wants to come to Old Trafford...

Transfer: Both of you aren’t world-class players –...

Transfer: Chelsea confirm deal for highly-rated Chukwuemeka

Why I dumped Rangers for Southampton – Aribo

Delta not IPOB territory, gunmen should keep off...

Terror attacks: We’ve ordered security agencies to end...

COE Ilesa upgrade to university will serve as...

Adamawa: Aggrieved PDP aspirants condemn primaries, accuse party...

Leave a Reply