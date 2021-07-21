Home News Africa Amosun, Tinubu, others visit Buhari – bioreports Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted former Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, among others.

The dignitaries paid Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader who is in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.

Aside Amosun, Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and his family greeted Buhari.

Others were Oando Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu; Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan; Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda.

The President also hosted Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd).

On Tuesday, Buhari met with some members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

He noted that the scheme has positively impacted on Nigerians and enhanced understanding of cultural differences.

The President will return to Abujalater this week.

