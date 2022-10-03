Amosun sympathises with victims of Ogun tanker explosion

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured victims of Saturday’s fire explosion of his support, while sympathizing with them.

DAILY POST reported Saturday that about 10 buildings, including worship centres were consumed when a petrol-laden tanker fell and spilled its contents in Olambe, Akute road, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Amosun, who described the incident as saddening, however, thanked God that no life was lost in the inferno that resulted from the accident.

“I sympathise with all our people who lost properties, goods and other sources of livelihood to the unfortunate incident.

“My heart and thoughts also go to the Pastors and the entire congregation of the churches affected by the incident.

“I enjoin you to take consolation in the fact that no life was lost in the incident. May the Almighty God comfort you all, and give you the fortitude to bear the losses,” Amosun said.

The media aide to the former governor, Bola Adeyemi said, “Amosun assured the victims of his support to them in order to assuage the effect of the incident.”

He also enjoined motorists, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

