amosun,-abiodun-renew-rivalry-over-ogun-2019-polls

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has revisited the rivalry between him and his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun over the 2019 governorship election.

The two old friends, Amosun and Abiodun, went up in arms with each other following the controversial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun.

During that time, the dissolved Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the APC had pitched tents with Abiodun, stopping Amosun from having Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as his anointed candidate.

Dissatisfied, Akinlade and other loyalists of the then incumbent governor defected and contested under the platform of the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Abiodun was declared the winner of the keenly contested election as Akinlade came second with less than 20,000 votes.

On Friday, Amosun broke his silence about the outcome of the election, which he fully participated in by campaigning for Akinlade, even as a member of the APC.

Speaking at a function in Abeokuta, Amosun maintained that Akinlade won the election, saying the election was rigged in favour of Abiodun.

According to him, those who allegedly rigged the election had apologized to him and he had moved on.

“During the last election, thank God, Chief (Segun) Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000 (votes). Some of them came to apologise to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on,” he said.

However, Abiodun, in a swift reaction, said he would not love to exchange words with Amosun, who he said had been likening himself to God.

The governor said he would not be distracted by anybody, stressing that “Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance.”

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the grand finale of the 50th Anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, Abiodun said:

“I will not be distracted by any person or persons who have a problem with self-delusion. I will not be distracted by any person who does not appreciate that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance. We are all stakeholders in this Commonwealth called Ogun State.

“I am not going to join issues with anyone that wants to play God; I will leave them to God, God can deal with whoever is challenging His authority and wanted to play God.

”How can we that are on the outside take on an incumbent and then be accused of rigging out an incumbent in the same party? Anyone can explain their failure whichever way they like, anyone can also begin to pant and threaten that they will do whatever. We will not be distracted.”