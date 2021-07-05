Among Us PlayStation Release Date Possibly Revealed | Game Rant – GameRant

PlayStation fans that are patiently waiting to play Among Us might not be doing so for much longer, as the game’s release date seemingly leaks.

A big part of what makes the Among Us success story so interesting is the fact that the game blew up without being on consoles. Fortunately, though, Among Us is finally making its way to more platforms, and fans now have an idea of when it could be coming to PlayStation.

A PlayStation version of Among Us was announced back in April, with fans getting some insight into what the game would entail. Alongside the content released for Among Us thus far, the PlayStation version of the game will include a special skin for crewmates. Allowing them to don the appearance of Ratchet, this fun addition is made even better by the Clank pet that accompanies it. While the reveal only provided a vague 2021 release date, it seems like fans should keep an eye out for the game starting next month.

According to @PlayStationSize, a source known for keeping track of PlayStation update files, the game is currently viewable in the database. Its release date is listed for August 31, too, giving fans a possible confirmation as to when the game will be launching. With August 31 falling on a Tuesday, a common date for video game releases, it does seem like a viable option for a launch day. That said, Among Us fans should not be fully confident in the leak.

As pointed out by @PlayStationSize, this could simply be a placeholder date for the game. There have been many times in the past where fans have gotten far too excited about release dates only to find out that they were placeholders, and the same thing could be happening here. As such, it would be best for PlayStation users to wait for Among Us developer Innersloth to announce a release date. While it could certainly prove true, rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt.

While gamers now have an idea of when the PS4 and PS5 versions of Among Us will arrive, this date could also be the same as the one for Xbox. With the game recently shown off at Xbox’s E3 showcase, it is clear that it could be coming to Microsoft’s platforms sooner rather than later. In turn, while this is purely speculation, there is a chance that the August 31 release date also applies to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. With PlayStation and Xbox users both eager to get in on the hype, it would be great to see both sides playing as imposters on the same day.

For now, PlayStation fans will need to wait for Innersloth to confirm or deny the game’s rumored release date. Until that news arrives, PlayStation users will only be able to watch high-IQ Among Us plays as opposed to making them.

Among Us is available now on PC, Twitch, and mobile devices, with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S support coming in 2021.

