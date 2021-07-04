Among Us PlayStation Listing Provides Possible Release Date – Screen Rant

A PlayStation listing has at last given a possible release date for Among Us on the PS4 and PS5. A PlayStation port of Among Us had been revealed during Sony’s State of Play showcase, but there hadn’t been a clue for its release date this year until now.

Ever since the success of Among Us in 2020, the game has been getting ported to more consoles over the last year. The game released on the Nintendo Switch late 2020 and proved to be extremely successful in sales. Among Us was also announced to release on Xbox consoles for 2021, but the release date for Xbox is also unknown at the time of writing. While Among Us has released for Xbox Game Pass on PC, is still has yet to release for Xbox consoles as well as Xbox Game Pass on consoles.

But for PlayStation, there is now a possible lead as to when Among Us will release for both consoles. PlayStation Game Size claims that according to the game’s upload in the PlayStation database the release date for both PS4 and PS5 is August 31st, 2021. However, the account also notes that this date could be a place-holder in lieu of a more precise release date which will be provided later. But for now, this is the main lead that PlayStation fans have for a release date for the game.

Among Us has received several major updates over the last few months and is on track to receive more content in the near future. Last month saw the addition of 15 player lobbies as well as the ability to have three Impostors in one game. This month’s update dropping on July 7th will add a new vent cleaning task that can potentially boot out Imposters from vents. Beyond this next update, other plans in the roadmap for Among Us include a hide and seek mode and a fifth map.

While it’s yet to be seen if this release date is credible or not, if this window is true, it won’t be too much longer before Among Us releases on PlayStation consoles. Even if the August 31st date turns out to be a placeholder, it might still indicate a release window for not just the PlayStation version of Among Us, but also the Xbox version. Seeing how there are currently no other release dates to work off of, it’s possible that Among Us could release on all of those consoles around the same time frame. Until further confirmation is given, fans will have to wait until August to find out for sure if Among Us will release on PlayStation during that month.

Among Us is available now for iOS, Android, Switch, and PC.

Source: PlaystationSize/Twitter





