Amoako Boafo Is Sending an Artwork to Space – Artsy

The initiative is one of a growing number involving art-world power players making their way into the cosmos. Mega-collector Yusaku Maezawa plans to take more than a half-dozen members of the public (all of whom, initially, were expected to be artists) to the moon aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2023.

Boafo's space-bound commission is just the most recent development in his meteoric rise. In late 2019, on the heels of his residency at Miami's Rubell Museum, he had a sold-out solo booth with Mariane Ibrahim at Art Basel in Miami Beach. At auction, competition for work has been similarly heated. Boafo's 2020 secondary-market debut achieved over 13 times its high estimate, and prices have continued their astronomic ascent since. Meanwhile, on Artsy, the artist inspires some of the highest rates of inquiries per available work.