amit-shah-chaired-north-zonal-council-meeting-in-rajasthan-today

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the

northern zonal council

comprising five states and three Union territories met in Jaipur on Saturday to discuss various issues of inter-state and Centre-state concern, including the need for a coordinated strategy to fight the borderless cyber-crimes and the continued expansion of banking network in rural areas.

Home minister Amit Shah, who chaired the meeting, said that inter-state interaction and resolution of problems between the Centre and the states are very important for the development of the country and for strengthening the federal structure. Stating that the frequency and result-oriented nature of the meetings of the regional councils had grown under the Narendra Modi government,

Shah

informed the participants – which included the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh; deputy chief minister of Delhi; finance minister of Punjab; LG of Ladakh; administrator of Chandigarh and senior minister and officials of the member states — that 19 meetings of the regional councils and 24 meetings of the standing committee were held between 2014 and 2022, as compared to 6 meetings of the regional councils and 8 meetings of its standing committee between 2006 and 2013.

Shah said that although the role of the council is advisory, he was happy that in the last three years, more than 75% of the issues discussed in the council – ranging from setting up of forensic labs and a forensic science university, amendment in CrPC and IPC, mobile network in all villages, 100% DBT for all beneficiary schemes — were resolved by consensus.

A total of 47 issues were discussed during the northern zonal council meeting on Saturday and the 19th meeting of its standing committee, of which 4 issues — improving banking services in rural areas, monitoring cases of rape and sexual offenses against women and children, setting up fast track courts for such cases and implementing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) — were identified as important topics at the national level. Of the 47 issues discussed, 35 have been resolved, the home ministry said on Saturday

A key issue discussed was how to tackle the growing threat of cyber crime. The meeting, mindful of the profound impact of cyber-crime on national security, public order and economic activity, decided that a committee led by Union home secretary and comprising representatives of all state governments and departments concerned would be set up to prepare a unified strategy to deal with the menace. Shah asked the states and Union territories (UTs) to conduct awareness campaigns on cyber-vigilance through various mediums.

The home minister stressed on the need to train police officers, public prosecutors, telecom companies and their point of sale agents in new technology and advanced skills. He called for maximum use of IT tools to detect cyber-crimes and systematic measures to prevent their recurrence.

Regarding river water sharing among the member states, Shah sought a cordial approach to find a time-bound solution.

Discussing the expansion of banking services in rural areas, the meeting decided that the department of financial services, department of posts and the ministry of cooperation shall prepare a roadmap for setting up of IPPB touch points of bank branches, including of cooperative banks, and post offices within 5 km in each village in a time-bound manner.

