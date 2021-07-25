amir-ahamadiyya-urges-muslims-to-embrace-mercy-to-mankind

The Ahamadiyya Muslims In Nigeria have urged Nigerians and the Muslim Umma to see mercy to mankind as their preoccupation.

The Chief Amir and the Spiritual Leader of the Ahamadiyya Muslims In Nigeria, AbdulAziz Alatoye, said this while commissioning the building of a new clinic for the group in Kano, Sunday. He added that Nigeria would only be free if mercy to mankind is used as a yardstick for livelihood.

He said, “We the Ahamadiyya Muslims are today preoccupied with how the World will achieve peace and Justice to Humanity, and that is why it becomes imperative for all Muslims Umma and indeed the non-Muslims to take as a responsibility on how there would be peace and tranquility amongst everyone”.

Amir AbdulAziz Alatoye, noted that today they are engaged in the provision of disaster management, orphanage care, refugees resettlement, educational development, water provision and free eye medical services.

He said their first hospital in Kano was built some 59 years ago and was commissioned by late Emir Ado Bayero in 1968, and since then they have been engaged in different activities for humanity.

Alatoye reminded all present that the Prophet of Islam came to preach mercy to mankind, and that is why they took it as their guiding principles, being just and merciful to humanity.

Speaking, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, reminded all that his father has been supporting the Ahamadiyya group for the last 60 years, adding that what they are doing will in no small measure support government effort in improving the livelihood of its citizenry.

The Emir commended the Ahamadiyya group for collaborating with the State Government to build a state of the art tuberculosis laboratory and free eye medical services.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on his part, promised to maintain a relationship with the Ahamadiyya group, thanking them for collaborating with his government.

