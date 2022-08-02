The IRS says biotech firm owes billions of dollars in back taxes and penalties after alleged improper shift of nearly $24 billion in profits to a Puerto Rico subsidiary
Biotech Amgen Inc. is in a pitched battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the company’s international tax strategy and $10.7 billion in back taxes and penalties that the agency says it is owed.
The IRS says that Amgen underreported its taxable income by nearly $24 billion from 2010 to 2015 by inappropriately attributing what the agency says should have been U.S. profits to a Puerto Rico subsidiary that oversees manufacturing of the company’s drugs.
