Home SPORTS American teen Regan Smith outdueled in heavyweight battle in 100-meter backstroke
SPORTS

American teen Regan Smith outdueled in heavyweight battle in 100-meter backstroke

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
american-teen-regan-smith-outdueled-in-heavyweight-battle-in-100-meter-backstroke

Henry Bushnell

TOKYO — Regan Smith, a 19-year-old American world champ, took bronze in perhaps the most hotly contested race of the Olympics here on Tuesday, finishing third to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown and Canada’s Kylie Masse in the women’s 100-meter backstroke.

Over 48 hours leading into Tuesday’s final, Masse, McKeown and Smith (twice) lowered the Olympic record in back-to-back-to-back-to-back races. Each set a new mark in her heat. Then Smith set another one in her semifinal Monday morning, setting the stage for a showdown with McKeown — who broke Smith’s world record last month — on Tuesday.

The three made the turn nearly even, but McKeown and Masse pulled head over the final 25 meters, with McKeown (57.47) finishing just .02 off her own world record. Masse finished in 57.72, while Smith came in at 58.05.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Club America & Chivas announce friendly commemorating Mexican...

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham step up...

Simone Biles: Touching moment gymnast comforted Jordan Chiles...

Texas was consistent in one thing in Big...

KU, K-State, remaining Big 12 schools face this...

‘Oh my god’: Moment Olympian is proposed to...

Ledecky bounces back to lead pack into 1500...

With the SEC expanding to 16 teams, here’s...

German Gymnasts Wear Unitards Because Women Don’t Need...

Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Monday: Big swimming...

Leave a Reply