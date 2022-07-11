Home ENTERTAINMENT American Rapper, Soulja Boy, blasts Wizkid over a tweet from 12 years ago.
American Rapper, Soulja Boy, blasts Wizkid over a tweet from 12 years ago.

American Rapper, Soulja Boy has enraged a section of music fans known on Twitter NG as “Wizkid FC”.

The drama started when Soulja Boy whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, quoted an old tweet from Nigerian StarBoy, Big Wiz and insulted his mother.

Soulja Boy

The Tweet Wizkid sent on the 12th of May, 2010 reads;

I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!

Soulja Boy however got wind of the tweet and responded,

Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up

Below are some comments that trailed the tweet;

Jeff wrote;

You quoted a 12 year old tweet?.. Not you trying to use Wizkid for clout and gain a lit bit relevancy 😂wahahi talahi Wizkid won’t notice you…you’re already deadd bro..and yes you’re wack AF

Isiah wrote;

You coked out dummy ass ngga. That post from a decade ago, the same time you had your last hit. Try another one but not that one. Go back to snorting that powder

Veekay wrote;

You stopped being relevant in the music industry since that tweet and guess what you still wack!!

