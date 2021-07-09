Home NEWS American rapper, Lil Baby arrested in Paris
NEWSNews Africa

American rapper, Lil Baby arrested in Paris

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
american-rapper,-lil-baby-arrested-in-paris

American rapper, Lil Baby, has been arrested in Paris and charged with transporting drugs.

Lil Baby was arrested alongside another man on Thursday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, according to a report by CBS.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden.

Lil Baby is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist and has been spending the week with Harden in Paris.

The musician was photographed together on Wednesday arriving at a Balenciaga event and Harden has a producer credit on Lil Baby’s latest record, “Voice of the Hero.”

In June this year, he won the BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Famine looms as criminals cut off growing food...

Ikpeazu commissions another road in Aba, promises to...

Bandits kill 35 persons in Zamfara

BREAKING: Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi over...

SCOAN: Top Nigerian Pastors shun TB Joshua’s funeral...

Osun Monarch Writes Buhari, Assures Sunday Igboho Will...

2023 Presidency: Zoning not constitutionally recognised, says Yahaya...

Agba Jalingo: ECOWAS Court awards N30m against FG...

Breaking: Osubi airport resumes flight operations – bioreports

FG to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation...

Leave a Reply