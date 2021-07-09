Home ENTERTAINMENT American rapper, Lil Baby arrested in Paris – bioreports Nigeria
ENTERTAINMENT

American rapper, Lil Baby arrested in Paris – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
american-rapper,-lil-baby-arrested-in-paris-–-bioreports-nigeria

American rapper, Lil Baby, has been arrested in Paris and charged with transporting drugs.

Lil Baby was arrested alongside another man on Thursday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, according to a report by CBS.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden.

Lil Baby is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist and has been spending the week with Harden in Paris.

The musician was photographed together on Wednesday arriving at a Balenciaga event and Harden has a producer credit on Lil Baby’s latest record, “Voice of the Hero.”

In June this year, he won the BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jason Derulo Is Reintroducing Himself — As an...

HBO Max shares a first look at the...

Jason Momoa takes on Big Pharma with car...

Oko Iyabo: I’m not a TAMPAN member, Yomi...

35 Years In, Legendary Duo Jimmy Jam &...

‘Rap Sh*t’: Devon Terrell To Star In Issa...

Can Jason Momoa ‘Make It Sexy’? – ET...

And Just Like That’s First-look Image Makes Us...

Taskmasters 23 Hero Abilities Ranked (Stolen Powers) –...

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynold’s Red...

Leave a Reply