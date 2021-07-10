American rapper, Bia has been in my DM since 2018 -Burna Boy – Punch Newspapers

Grammy award-winning Burna Boy on Saturday said that upcoming American rapper, Bia has been in his Direct Messages on social media since 2018.

This is coming days after the rapper, Bia claimed she didn’t know what he and other top Nigerian artistes; Davido and Wizkid look like.

Burna Boy tweeted in Pidgin English, “That babe wey nor know our face don dey my dms since 2018 o. 😂🤣 🤣.”

The American made the statement on Friday while she was live on Instagram with popular rapper, Nicki Minaj, to promote their new song.

When asked to chose which of the three artistes she would like to have a relationship with, she said, “I don’t know what they all look like.”

Following the outrage that greeted her statement, the ‘Whole Lotta Money’ rapper took to Twitter to apologise, and clarify what she really meant by her statement.

“I said I don’t know what they all look like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music. I didn’t mean to offend anyone #LOVE,” she tweeted using the Nigerian flag emoji.