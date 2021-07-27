American Horror Story Season 10 Trailer Teases Apocalyptic Double Feature – Screen Rant

The trailer for American Horror Story season 10, titled Double Feature, shows off an apocalyptic and nightmarish vision by the sea and in the desert.

The trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature teases an apocalyptic season 10. Until now, little was known about the anthology series’ landmark tenth season. What little Ryan Murphy had revealed made it hard to glean what was in store. It was previously announced that Double Feature will tell two stories – one by land, and one by the sea. American Horror Story‘s first poster teased that the season would have something to do with aliens and sirens, although it was hard to tell if the two would be coming together or if the stories were staying separate. Murphy released a second poster for Double Feature, hinting that the stories may actually become one in the end.

American Horror Story season 10 will feature an all-star cast of series veterans, including fan-favorites Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Denis O’Hare. Matt Bomer, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Angelica Ross are also returning. Rounding out the cast are newcomers Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson, and Kaia Gerber. There may be more stars that have yet to be announced, but with an already stacked cast, American Horror Story season 10 has a lot going on.

Now, FX has finally unveiled the first official trailer for American Horror Story season 10. Titled Bad Omen, the video pits the aliens against an unknown, land-dwelling creature and the two can be seen interacting in the clip both by the sea and in the desert. The video also reveals the two titles for each sub-section of the season. The first is titled Red Tide, while the second part is called Death Valley. Check out the full video below:

The trailer seems to make it clear that, in the end, Double Feature‘s stories may come together in one bombastic conclusion. It’s possible the aliens and the other creatures are somehow connected, possibly even fighting some sort of war that will claim some human lives along the way. What remains unclear is how the season will be divided – will the season switch between the stories by episode or will one half of the story go before the other?

However that plays out, American Horror Story‘s landmark tenth season is shaping up to be an epic affair. The trailer hints at a huge scale for the stories therein and with the aliens already having made their presence known in American Horror Story: Asylum, it seems like American Horror Story: Double Feature could have major implications for the AHS universe as a whole.

