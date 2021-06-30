American Film Market Preparing In-Person Event In November – Deadline

The American Film Market is set to return as a physical event in 2021, following the Covid-impacted 2020 edition that was forced to go virtual.

Managing Director Jonathan Wolf sent a note today stating that “plans are well underway” for an in-person edition in Santa Monica, with California now fully re-open. It is due to run November 2-7.

It is yet to be seen if travel restrictions, which could be prohibitive for overseas attendees, will be lifted in time, but there is hope that more fluid systems tracking vaccinations and testing will be put in place to allow international trips later in the year.

Wolf said the event would update with further details in mid-July.

The next major film biz event, Cannes Film Festival, is due to get underway next Tuesday (July 6), and while some international delegates and press are planning to be in town, the expectation is that international attendance will be far below normal years.