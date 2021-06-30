Home ENTERTAINMENT American Film Market Preparing In-Person Event In November – Deadline
ENTERTAINMENT

American Film Market Preparing In-Person Event In November – Deadline

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
american-film-market-preparing-in-person-event-in-november-–-deadline

The American Film Market is set to return as a physical event in 2021, following the Covid-impacted 2020 edition that was forced to go virtual.

Managing Director Jonathan Wolf sent a note today stating that “plans are well underway” for an in-person edition in Santa Monica, with California now fully re-open. It is due to run November 2-7.

It is yet to be seen if travel restrictions, which could be prohibitive for overseas attendees, will be lifted in time, but there is hope that more fluid systems tracking vaccinations and testing will be put in place to allow international trips later in the year.

Wolf said the event would update with further details in mid-July.

The next major film biz event, Cannes Film Festival, is due to get underway next Tuesday (July 6), and while some international delegates and press are planning to be in town, the expectation is that international attendance will be far below normal years.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why was “Counting On” canceled? TLC drops show...

How many kids does Fetty Wap have? Fans...

Storyville Gardens Theme Park in Middle Tennessee designed...

From a Brookside kiss to ‘sadistic’ foreign films:...

Salim Merchant backs Amit Kumar on Indian Idol...

Take it from Jordana Brewster: You make your...

Reader question: Do I still have to self-isolate...

Selena Gomez’s Lime Green Manicure Is So Refreshing...

Madonna criticised for saying she ‘did it first’...

“Fake A-holes everywhere” – Blogger Ike Onyema blasts...

Leave a Reply