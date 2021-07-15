american-businesswoman-announces-change-in-her-name-after-marrying-a-nigerian-man,-many-react

An American woman and a Nigerian man have got many gushing as beautiful photos from their wedding emerged

The US businesswoman identified as Janna recently announced on social media that she will be changing her name

Social media users hailed the beautiful couple as they marvelled at their love which transcended race

Love is a beautiful thing and it found two wonderful people in spite of their racial difference.

This is as a United States woman had tied the knot to her Nigerian lover on April 24.

Social media users gushed about beautiful photos of the couple

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Janna Mofeyisola

The excited lady named Janna Parker while sharing on LinkedIn beautiful photos from the wedding occasion announced a change in her name.

The procurement & risk management business analyst at Great Lakes Cheese in the US changed her name from Janna Parker to Janna Mofeyisola, reflecting the surname of her hubby, Owolabi Ikuejamoye.

Nigerians hail the beautiful couple

Gregory Emokpae reacted:

“This makes me really happy. You can’t imagine seeing the big smile on my face like I’m the groom.

“I never knew interracial marriages still happen between Nigerians and foreigners seeing most of my friends coming back home to get married or finding people of same national and racial origin in Europe and america.

“So happy to know that love can still conquer racial boundaries. All the best to your new family, I wish you both happiness.”

Onyekachi Okoye said:

“Nice one….Nigerian men are the best husbands you can find in the world… congrats!”

Hafees Olabode Keshinro wrote:

“Congratulations. Welcome home our wife'”

Samson Adedokun commented:

“Great! Congratulations….”

Nigerian man marries beautiful US lady

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian man had married a beautiful Oyinbo lady in style.

The Imo-based singer identified as Dtwins Agu Otu Ukwu shared adorable pictures on Facebook from his marriage to a United States lady named Dinaro Delgado.

He shared pictures of the moment they filled the marriage register flanked by family members and loved ones as well as after the completion of their white wedding.

The excited newly wedded man prayed for his Facebook friends that they get their own wife, find love and happiness.

Source: .