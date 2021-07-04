Home WORLD NEWS American Airlines just added new routes from MIA to these two Latin American countries
WORLD NEWS

American Airlines just added new routes from MIA to these two Latin American countries

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
american-airlines-just-added-new-routes-from-mia-to-these-two-latin-american-countries

American Airlines is adding two new Latin America routes to its existing Miami International Airport itineraries.

The carrier will now ferry passengers from Miami to San Andres Island, Colombia, and Chetumal, Mexico. The new routes will kick off in December.

American is also adding seasonal Saturday service from November to April between MIA and four U.S. destinations: Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont.; Madison, Wisconsin; and Syracuse, New York. It is also adding daily seasonal service to Salt Lake City from December to April, and year-round service to Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting in November.

Earlier this summer, American launched new, three-times-weekly service from MIA to Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as an exclusive route to Paramaribo, Suriname.

“With more than 30 years of service, American is and will always be Miami’s hometown airline, and we are proud to strengthen our footprint at our MIA hub later this year,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, vice president of MIA Hub Operations, in a statement. “New service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, and more domestic flying this winter, are a testament of our commitment to the economic development of our community as it continues to grow and diversify.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

27-year-old arrested in Los Angeles explosion had 16...

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast...

Trump says he told DeSantis not to attend...

Chinese ride service Didi told to take app...

Chile to begin ‘beautiful challenge’ of drafting new...

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer after anti-Abbas protest

UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend...

Biden sees virus ‘independence,’ but COVID takes no...

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East...

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal...

Leave a Reply