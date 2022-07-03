Home Business American Airlines Computer Glitch Disrupts Pilots’ Schedules
American Airlines Computer Glitch Disrupts Pilots' Schedules

American Airlines Group and the union that represents its pilots are discussing extra pay for some pilots to compensate them for flying flights that got dropped from their schedules because of a computer glitch, the union said Sunday.

The Allied Pilots Association union said Saturday that the airline’s scheduling platform mistakenly allowed pilots to drop thousands of future trips overnight Saturday. As a result, as many as 12,075 flights throughout July lacked a captain, a first officer, or both, the union said Saturday.

