America Ferrera joins cast of Apple TV+ limited series ‘WeCrashed’ – AppleInsider

America Ferrera has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series “WeCrashed,” which is based on the podcast of the same name documenting the rise and fall of WeWork.

The Emmy winner, known for “Superstore” and “Ugly Betty,” will star opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the Apple series. “WeCrashed” will be an eight-episode drama that’s an adaptation of the Wondery podcast.

Ferrera is set to play Elishia Kennedy, described as a “brilliant young entrepreneur who’s seduced into joining WeWork and whose life is turned upside down as a result,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“WeCrashed” was created by Lee Eisenberg, co-creator of “Little America.” Eisenberg will also serve as show runner, while John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct the series. All four will executive produce it alongside Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Leto, Hathaway, and Emma Ludbrook.

The WeWork series isn’t the only Wondery podcast that is being adapted for Apple TV+. Apple also won the rights to eight-episode comedy series “The Shrink Next Door,” also based on the podcast. Wondery was acquired by Amazon in 2020.