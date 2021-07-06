Home Technology AMD RX 6600 GPUs listed by Powercolor, ready to rival Nvidia’s RTX 3060 lineup – PCGamesN
AMD RX 6600 GPUs listed by Powercolor, ready to rival Nvidia's RTX 3060 lineup

We’ve been expecting to hear an announcement from AMD on its future budget RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards for a while now, after multiple EEC listings and one even being spotted in the wild. It’s looking more likely that the red team will unveil these RTX 3060- and 3060 Ti-rivalling cards very soon, after Powercolor listed both the GPUs on its website.

This was clearly a mistake, as Powercolor quickly removed the listings from its site – but not before Videocardz grabbed a few screenshots of the mistake. It doesn’t give any new information away, so the earlier rumoured specs are still the best indication on what to expect.

Whispers suggest that the non-XT and XT variants will pack 1,792 and 2,048 stream processors respectively, while both will use 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. That’s less than the 12GB of GDDR6 found in the RX 6700 XT, but you’ll find the same amount in Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti, which is still plenty for 1440p gaming.

We expect pricing to be pretty similar to the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti’s MSRPs of $329 and $399, although with current stock issues, it’s hard to say whether you’ll actually be able to pick one up anywhere near that price. There are early signs of GPU prices slowly returning to normal, but that’s only the case in Germany for the moment.

